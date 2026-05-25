YELVERTON Bohemians 2nd XI secured an emphatic 231 run win in Saturday’s Devon Cricket League fixture vs Dartington & Totnes 2’s.
On a glorious sunny afternoon at Langton Park, the Yelverton innings total of 297-3 (40 overs) was built around a club record 212-run partnership for the third wicket between Eddie Foskett (139) and Martin Goff (92 not out).
The pair came together with the score on 81 and the partnership was eventually broken when the total had reached 293. It was Foskett’s (pictured right) maiden century and Goff missed out on his own century by eight runs when the overs ran out.
When Dartington & Totnes batted, they found runs harder to come by and the ever frugal Pete Beckley (3-15 off 8) backed up by Tom Douie (1-13 off 8), Archie Chown (2-26 off 6), skipper Toby Julyan (2-4 off 7) & George Swinbank (2-6 off 1.4) all combined to dismiss the visitors for 66.
Image courtesy of Chris Cottrell.
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