AFTER a couple of frustrating rained off fixtures, the sun was shining on Saturday, May 25, to welcome Yelverton Bohemians CC’s 1st XI for their short trip to The Ring to take on local rivals Tavistock CC 2nd XI.
In a game that almost went down to the wire, the visitors ran out winners by 9 runs.
Having won the toss and elected to bat, the Bohemians innings total of 185 a/o (43.3 overs) was built around a half century by Fred Smale (54). Smale was supported in several partnerships with contributions from Ed Sorensen (20), brother Matt Smale (27) & Michael Marais (21).
The Tavistock 2s bowlers shared the wickets around with William Chappell (3-33 off 6), Ryan Burke (2-32 off 7.3), Ben Evans (2-30 off 9), Marc Lewis (1-18 off 7) & Lucas Ciocca-Marchant (1-50 off 9), all getting in the ‘W’ column.
When the hosts batted, they got off to a good start with a 50-run opening stand before Evans (25) was caught off the bowling of Marais (1-20 off 9).
Following a mini collapse, where two further wickets fell for the addition of only four runs, the home side rallied with a 36-run partnership between former Bohemian Steve Luffman (18) & Tom Sherrell (30).
From 90-4, wickets fell at regular intervals with Ciocca-Marchan (42) top scoring but unable to find another batter with whom to forge a decisive partnership. The ninth wicket fell with 11 runs required and was the key one of Ciocca-Marchant and the visitors wrapped up victory when Proctor was bowled by Matt Smale with the score on 176 to the last ball of the 44th over as the Bohemians won by nine runs.
An exciting, close game played on the first real summers day of the season and a credit to both teams. The Bohemians’ successful bowlers were Matt Smale (4-35 off 7), Josh Stevenson (3-25 off 9), Michael Marais (1-20 off 9) and Eugene Grenardo (1-24 off 4).
Yelverton Bohemians CC 185 a/o (19 points) beat Tavistock CC 2nd XI 176 a/o (eight points) by nine runs.
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