From 90-4, wickets fell at regular intervals with Ciocca-Marchan (42) top scoring but unable to find another batter with whom to forge a decisive partnership. The ninth wicket fell with 11 runs required and was the key one of Ciocca-Marchant and the visitors wrapped up victory when Proctor was bowled by Matt Smale with the score on 176 to the last ball of the 44th over as the Bohemians won by nine runs.