WHITCHURCH Wayfarers 1st XI had a day to forget in the beating sunshine as they were swept aside by Cornwood 3rd XI on home turf.
Within 10 overs, Whitchurch were in disarray. Batting first, they were 20-5 at the first drink’s break and all that the hosts could post was a meagre total of 56 all out.
Kerswell (11) and Sambells (15) were the only Whitchurch batsmen to reach double figures.
In response, Cornwood’s reply got off to a shaky start as Nathan Prout picked up two quick wickets.
At 3-2, there was hope for Whitchurch but there was to be no miracle.
Ewan Grewal smacked 37 off 20 deliveries and everyone was back in the pavilion within 10 overs, Cornwood cruising to an emphatic 8 wicket win.
Next up, Whitchurch’s 1st XI host Stoke Gabriel 2nd XI whilst the 2nd XI return to action away at Dartington & Totnes 2nd XI.
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