IT WAS a challenging Friday evening for a strong team of thirteen runners from Tavistock Athletic Club. They were taking part in the popular Ivybridge 10k, organised by Erme Valley Harriers, and finished with several outstanding results in a field of 510 finishers.
This race is the third of the Armada Grand Prix series of races, organised by local running clubs within the Armada Group, where results are aggregated over the 11-race series to establish Season champions at the end of the year.
The combination of the extremely hot weather and some killer inclines meant that TAC had to work hard for their results.
The route is on country lanes around Ivybridge and Bitteford. The hills are largely contained within the first 4km, including a steep ascent towards Moorhaven, meaning the remaining 6km give athletes a chance to stretch out on the downhill route to the finish in Ivybridge.
Standout performer was TAC's Nikki Bond, who broke the course record with her overall third place in a startling time of 3min 8s.
Just behind, in fifth place and beating his personal time, best was Sam Hortopp, finishing in 36:36. Grant Harvey, next home, had a great race taking first place in his M40 age category with 13th overall and a time of 38:31. Dylan Sables followed in 41:56.
Next worthy winner was TAC's Nicola Noble, taking the win in the F35 category with a great time of 44:43. Just behind were Dylan Sables, 41:56; Paddy Moyna, 44:47; Pete Bazley, 53:53 and Tony Shearer, 56:10.
The second, third and fourth F60 runners home were separated by just 26s, with Helen Kula-Przezewski taking fourth category place in 58:12. Following were Anna Kelly, 59:25; Hazel Walker, 1:04:37; Sam Firth, 1:07:25 and Paula Smerdon, 1:16:15.
The next race on the Armada Grand Prix calendar will be the Muskies Madness 10k on Saturday (May 31), organised by Plymouth Musketeers.
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