TAVISTOCK AFC have confirmed their pre-season schedule ahead of their return to the Western League.
The Lambs finished rock-bottom at step four last year and so will be back at step-five level for 2026/27, hoping to make a swift return to the Southern League.
They will get the ball rolling on Saturday, July 4, as they visit Camelford FC.
Following that, Tavistock welcome Tiverton Town (Tues 7) and Barnstaple Town (Tues 14) to Langsford Park, either side of a trip to face Bideford AFC (Sat 11).
Barnstaple won the Western League last year, finishing ahead of the likes of Torpoint Athletic and Paulton Rovers in dramatic fashion.
Steve Tully’s side then have two away games on the bounce, playing against Bodmin Town (Sat 18) and Exmouth Town (Tues 21).
Their pre-season slate concludes with the headline affair, Tom Cleverley’s Plymouth Argyle making the trip to Tavistock on Saturday, August 4.
This is the final game of pre-season for Argyle too, the Pilgrims taking on Plymouth Parkway, Bath City, Torquay United, Truro City and Bristol City prior.
Also crossing paths with Parkway and Torquay will be Buckland Athletic, a league opponent for the Lambs next term.
There are several eye-catching Devon derbies for Tavistock AFC supporters to look forward to- Buckland, along with Ivybridge Town and Sidmouth Town were already at the level.
Joining them now are Tavistock and Brixham AFC heading down and SW Peninsula League Premier East champions Bovey Tracey AFC, who are managed by former Torquay centre-half Ben Gerring.
Looking at last year and the Western League fixtures were published in early June with the campaign getting underway in the final week of July, so we can expect a similar timeline to follow this time around.
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