OKEHAMPTON Flyers Gym, Trampoline & DMT Club had 45 entries into the South West Challenge Cup Final in trampoline and DMT in Bath, with 21 gymnasts achieving podium places in their grades, and many others achieving top ten places.
The regional competition series is run by British Gymnastics. To enter the South West regional final, gymnasts have to qualify by achieving set scores at regional qualifying competitions earlier in the season. At the final, gymnasts have the chance to compete for a place in the South West team.
Trampoline gymnasts perform two routines and double mini trampoline (DMT) gymnasts perform four passes in front of a panel of judges. They're marked for qualities such as good form, height, travel and difficulty. Some of the classes are very large with around 40 gymnasts in them.
Well done to the club's challenge cup trampoline champions Imogen Morgan-Cox, Holly Marles, Albert Powell and Harlow Savory-Webster, and to Adela Wrzecionko for becoming challenge cup champion for DMT.
Silver medals went to Lily Mobbs-Marshall, Zara Lawson, Eliza Betambeau, Macie Jones, Abbie Friend, Margo Ward and Adela Wrecionko for trampoline, and Olivia Fallows for DMT, with bronze medals going to Grace Trask, Genevieve Tarry, Albie Bird, Maayan Hovav-Jones and Evie Nicks for trampoline and Gracie Cann for DMT.
Well done also to Kayla Prouse for coming first in the open girls 13-14 trampoline, and Esther Smith for coming third in the open girls 15-16 trampoline. The open classes are practices for British Gymnastics and English Gymnastics nationals.
Club gymnasts also achieved many top ten places and team medals over the day.
The gymnasts are now working towards new skills and routines, ahead of their next British Gymnastics regional or national competition.
Okehampton Flyers would like to thank its coaches, including lead coaches Vicki, Beth, Robin, Alice, Georgie and Lucia and all of the club helpers and to judge Ann for volunteering to enable the children to compete.
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