THE South West Peninsula League held their AGM at Launceston AFC on Monday, June 1.
On the night, the draw for the Walter C Parson League Cup was made, with ties to be played week ending October 17.
First of all, Bishops Lydeard have to play Axminster Town plus Okehampton Argyle host Millbrook and Hayle visit Wendron to make it into this round.
Should Argyle win, they will welcome Middlezoy Rovers to Simmons Park.
Meanwhile, Newton Abbot Spurs will be visited at The Rec by Penzance, Elburton Villa travel to face Teignmouth AFC at Coombe Valley and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police are on the road to Dobwalls.
Other ties are: Callington vs Bridport, Ilminster vs Exeter Uni, St Mawgan vs Torrington, Honiton vs Ilfracombe, Cullompton vs Holsworthy, Camelford vs Launceston, Sticker vs Crediton, Bude vs Helston, Mousehole vs Torridgeside, St Austell vs Wadebridge, Falmouth vs Wendron/Hayle and St Day vs Axminster/Bishops Lydeard.
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