Other ties are: Callington vs Bridport, Ilminster vs Exeter Uni, St Mawgan vs Torrington, Honiton vs Ilfracombe, Cullompton vs Holsworthy, Camelford vs Launceston, Sticker vs Crediton, Bude vs Helston, Mousehole vs Torridgeside, St Austell vs Wadebridge, Falmouth vs Wendron/Hayle and St Day vs Axminster/Bishops Lydeard.