TAVISTOCK 2nd XI lost for the second game in a row when Barton 2nd XI defeated them by four wickets.
Tavistock, who were top of the table in D West two round ago, are now fourth in the table with 14 points between them and new leaders Plymstock 2nd XI.
Highlights were hard to find in a Tavistock innings that stumbled to a halt on 87. Tom Sherrell top scored on 29, which does not leave much from the rest once 17 extras are subtracted.
Barton bowler Sree Sankaranaryanan (2-6) posed problems when the ball was new. Dave Cadwallader (4-3) mopped up when the shine had gone.
Barton needed longer (29.2 overs) knocking off the runs than it took them to bowl Tavistock out (27.2) in the first place.
The left-arm spin of Lee Ciocca-Marchant proved a handful for Barton’s top order and brought him a five-wicket return.
Sankaranaryanan, in a 31 for two, batted out the game for an unbeaten 27 off 77 balls to clinch a Barton win.
HATHERLEIGH 2nd XI’s losing run in the C Division West got a game longer when they were beaten by four wickets at Paignton.
Four defeats on the reel have sent Hatherleigh to the foot of the table, where they have slipped behind previous cellar dwellers South Devon.
Hatherleigh recovered from a initial going over from James Wakeley (5-30) and Jacob Lander (3-31) to reach 162 all out. They were 40 for six before skipper Danny Forrester (66) and Jim Sibcy (28) hauled things round.
A three-wicket burst from opening bowler Charlie Bingham had Paignton on the rack at 14 for three in reply.
Paignton rebuilt under Sam Woodcock (33) and Carl McFarlane (66), then sprinted to victory with Max Pedley (38) leading the way.
YELVERTON beat Ipplepen 2nd XI by 33 runs to move up to third place in the D Division West.
David Ackford (44) and Rob Grove (24), opened up with runs, Fred Smale followed-up with 25 and Josh Stevenson made 35 down the order towards a total of 191 all out.
The ninth-wicket stand of42 between Stevenson (35) and Harry Nankivell (16) proved vital in the final totting-up.
Wickets went two each to Bradley Aldridge, Ross Kennard, Steve Bowden, the frugal Harry Lewis and Harry Courtice.
Ipplepen only got as far as 158 for five before they ran-out of overs.
Matt Beasant played the anchorman role with 55 not out batting first wicket down, and Kennard made 41. Apart from Marcus Green’s 21 not out there were no contributions significant enough to keep up with the asking rate.
Matt Smale (2-29), Alistair Horler (1-22) and Mike Marais (2-29) were Yelverton’s economical nine-over bowlers.
BRIDESTOWE & Belstone 2nd XI were the latest team swept aside by E Division West leaders Babbacombe.
The Torquay table-toppers have won every game they have finished so far on the way to a 22-point lead over Cornwood 3rd XI at the top of the table.
Skipper Richard Drake (12) was the only B&B batter to get past seven in an all-out score of 68. Twenty-nine extras topped everyone!
LEWDOWN made it 38 points from the last 40 on offer by imposing a 44-run defeat on Paignton 3rd XI.
Back-to-back wins over Stokeinteignhead and now Paignton have hoisted Lewdown out of the bottom two and up to fifth.
Matt Maynard (32) and Tim Shaw (54) put on 80 for the third wicket in Lewdown’s total of 174 all out.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.