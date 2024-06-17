Sam Priday had an exceptional race, coming home in first place overall in a time of 42:49. Tom Poland was the next ORC back in a time of 46:11, followed by Joe Lane in 49:11, new ORC member Bernard Stricker in 51:06, Charlie Temperley in 53:07, Ian Ripper in 56:00 (first in his age category), Euan Ripper in 53:32 also first in his age category and Sarah Dean in 1:24:31.