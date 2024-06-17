OKEHAMPTON Running Club were here, there and everywhere in the last week or so, beginning on Wednesday 12, when five members headed off to take part at the Bude Lifeboat Run, where the money raised goes to the RNLI.
Jo Page was the first ORC member home in a time of 45:21, giving her top prize in her age category. She was followed by Lu Walsh in 59:39, Stephen Mahoney 1:02:39, Vicky Bond 1:03:39 and Lois Rowlands in 1:08:26.
Burrator was the destination for 8 ORCs on Saturday to take part in the Horseshoe, a 6-mile moorland run organised by South West Fell Runners in support of Meavy Oak Fair.
As well as the eight senior runners, there were a trio of ORC juniors, making up a sizable chunk of the 139-strong field.
Sam Priday had an exceptional race, coming home in first place overall in a time of 42:49. Tom Poland was the next ORC back in a time of 46:11, followed by Joe Lane in 49:11, new ORC member Bernard Stricker in 51:06, Charlie Temperley in 53:07, Ian Ripper in 56:00 (first in his age category), Euan Ripper in 53:32 also first in his age category and Sarah Dean in 1:24:31.
These individual accolades combined well to as Okehamp
ton took home the team prize as well.
The ORCJs had a good day too with Ellenor Taylor coming second in her age category (20:15), Alistair Taylor first in his (10:37) and Jacob Lane in fourth (11:28).
Elsewhere, four ORCs were also in action that day at the Tsunami, supported by Outer Edge Events.
Of the different options available, Claire Watkins and Simon Patridge ran the marathon starting at 9am with Claire finishing as first female and third overall in a time of 5hrs 12mins. Simon ran with work partner Kate and they finished together in 7hrs 27mins.
Mother and daughter duo, Sarah and Molly Marvin, took on the ultra-distance starting with rain jackets and rainbows at the earlier time of 7am. They were pleased to finish together in 9hrs 35mins, as the third-placed females.
Jo Page was back in action, heading to Sydling St Nicholas in Dorset, an event in high demand for which she secured a last-minute spot.
It is certainly not for the faint-hearted with the steep climbs, sharp descents and over 3,000ft of elevation, but at least there are views of the rolling countryside! Regardless, Jo had an enjoyable run and ended up racing to secure 3rd female in a time of 4:11:48.
Lucy Gooding was not resting either- last weekend it was the Dartmoor Discovery and this Sunday it was the Hampshire Hoppit. Lucy opted for the marathon distance and completed it in 6hrs 13mins, battling through the aches and pains.