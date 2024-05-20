Hundreds of children and their parents joined in a family fun day at Yelverton on Sunday (May 19) in aid of charity.
Glorious weather heralded a huge attendance a the event which raised funds for Devon Air Ambulance. The main attraction was a cavalcade of tractors with a range of old and modern makes which gathered on Harrowbeer Airfield next to an array of refreshments and crafts stalls and children’s play stands.
Dads and children crawled all over the tractors (over engines or into driving seats) which had familiar makes such as McCormick, Case, Nuffield, Massey Ferguson and International. Some were polished so you could see your face in their bodywork while others appeared the workhorses they are and looked as if they had come straight off the field or were in mid-restoration.
The longest queues were for the ice cream van and the bouncy slide and castles while the dog show also proved popular.