She said: “It’ll be sad to leave at the end of term. I’ll miss the children, parents and staff. I really love working here. Nursery is all about children’s first steps and first learning. They learn without realising through play and activity. For me every day is special because I see progress with every child. It’s about very little steps, like when you have a child with little language, and they say their first words or the child who had a tantrum and you manage to calm them down they start joining in and talking to us. That is great progress and is why I do the job.”