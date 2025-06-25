GREAT news for young thrill-seekers in Callington – the much-loved zip wire at Saltash Road Recreation Ground is set to be repaired and should be back in action within the next month.
The popular playground feature has been out of use for some time, leaving many local children disappointed. But thanks to scheduled maintenance, it won’t be long before the high-flying fun returns.
“We know it’s been missed – what’s a playground without a zip wire?” said a town council spokesperson. “Don’t worry, soon you’ll be zipping through the air again... just remember to hold on tight!”
The repair work is expected to be completed within a few weeks, ensuring the zip wire is safe, secure and ready for action in time for the school summer holidays.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.