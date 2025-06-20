Exploration drilling is set to restart at the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project in Kelly Bray.
A drop-in public information session explaining next steps was held at Callington Town Hall on Monday, June 9 attracting many locals keen to find out more.
It’s the third time Cornwall Resources Limited (CRL) will be drilling in the Redmoor area since carrying out exploratory works in the area in 2017. In total 32 bore holes have been drilled so far at Redmoor with 14,000 metres worth of drilling.
Drilling is set to start on Monday, June 23 for six months. The work will help assess the quantity of minerals that could be mined at Redmoor, to prepare a business case for new investment.
There are currently three locations mapped out for drilling to explore the sheeted vein system below the surface which contains tungsten, tin and copper mineralisation.
Each hole will be filled back in once drilling is complete, with drilling planned for 12 hours daily, from 7am to 7pm.
Project manager Dennis Rowland, of CRL, said: “With over 80 per cent of the global tungsten supply chain controlled by China, Redmoor could potentially unlock significant new sources of non-Chinese supply.
“This is increasingly important given the growing global focus on critical minerals and recent increases in tariffs and export restrictions in the USA and China respectively.
“We are excited to get started with this drilling programme and would like to thank the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Project for its funding support.”
Local resident Julie Walker, who lives opposite the site of drill operations pad three, said noise was her biggest reservation about the work.
She explained: “We’ve only been there four years, so this is all new for us. They have reassured us that there are going to be straw bales to lessen the noise.
“Also the traffic going in and out, but they’re saying that should be minimal. We’ll keep a beady eye over the wall!”
Jo Earl lived in Kelly Bray through the last exploration in 2018, and said: “There was no impact at all. The mine had high bales around them. We didn’t hear any drilling, we didn’t hear anything. I don’t have any reservations.”
Mining in East Cornwall fell almost completely silent in the 1930s, although some small operations continued into the 1970s. CRL is the first company in more than 40 years to have signed rights with the Duchy of Cornwall; it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of London AIM (Alternative Investment Market) quoted Strategic Minerals PLC.
The drilling programme is being supported by match-funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, managed through the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme.
Any potential mining work would need significant private investment and would be situated away from residential areas. A previous study carried out by CRL suggests a mine could create up to 200 jobs for the local area.
