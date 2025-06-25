IN a landmark achievement for young people in Callington, the Callington Youth Project Group (CYPG) has officially purchased The Vault Youth Centre building, marking a turning point in the town’s commitment to its youth.
After more than a year of determined fundraising, tireless campaigning and an outpouring of community support, CYPG has crossed the finish line.
The final piece of the puzzle was slotted neatly in place with the arrival of a crucial grant, allowing the legal exchange and completion to go through swiftly.
“This is a fantastic outcome and marks the end of over a year of hard work by our trustees and supporters,” said Paul Carey, chair of CYPG.
“Owning our own property means we can continue to offer support, activities and a sense of belonging for generations to come, without the fear of losing the venue.”
CYPG was founded in late 2021, sparked by growing concerns over the lack of dedicated facilities for local youth.
Since then, the group has grown into a powerful force for change, driven by trustees, volunteers and young people with a shared vision: to create a safe, inclusive and inspiring space for Callington’s youth.
The newly-acquired building, located in the heart of town, has already been serving as a hub for twice-weekly drop-in sessions.
These have proven immensely popular, with between 30 and 60 young people regularly attending. With ownership secured, the charity now plans to expand these sessions to more days per week and introduce special workshops on topics that matter most to the young people.
“For these new workshops, we’ll need additional volunteers,” said Paul. “There’s a growing energy and enthusiasm - and we want to build on that momentum.”
Key support for the purchase came from Callington Town Council and Cornwall Council. The latter contributed funding through its Community Levelling Up Programmes, part of the Good Growth Programme delivering the UK Shared Prosperity Fund across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
“We’re incredibly grateful for the help we’ve received,” added Paul. “This result is the culmination of hard work not just from our team, but from the wider community who backed us every step of the way.”
In the short term, the team will focus on making improvements to the ground floor of the building, where the youth club operates. These upgrades aim to enhance the comfort, safety, and overall experience for young people attending sessions.
Looking ahead, the group has ambitious plans for the upper floors of the building, which once housed the family of the shopkeeper who ran the business below.
CYPG intends to convert this space into four self-contained flats for young people, providing much-needed housing and further cementing the centre’s role as a cornerstone of the community.
