Drivers heading west towards Cornwall this morning (Sunday June 22) have been warned to expect delays following a serious incident on the A38.
National Highways has advised motorists to allow more time for journeys this morning with the A38 closed in both directions between the A390 west (Dobwalls) and A390 east (Liskeard) in Cornwall due to a serious collision.
The incident involving one car happened at just before 6am. All emergency services are in attendance with the road likely to remain closed for some time as police investigations continue. Local diversions are in place.
With large volumes of traffic anticipated to be travelling following the weekend, motorists are advised to plan ahead, avoid the area if possible or allow more time for their journeys.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and the Twitter account @HighwaysSWEST.
