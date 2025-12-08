Drivers in and around West Devon will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7am December 9 to 4pm December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross to Stowford - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 7pm December 11 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End to Whiddon Down carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing, diversion via B3260, Exeter Road, A382 to Whiddon Down.
• A30, from 7pm December 15 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down Tongue End carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing, diversion via A382, Exeter Road and B3260.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.