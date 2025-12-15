West Devon's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm December 15 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down Tongue End carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing, diversion via A382, Exeter Road and B3260.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.