GREAT Western Railway (GWR) has announced that its iconic Castle Class trains will make their final passenger journeys on Saturday (December 13), marking the end of nearly half a century in service on the Great Western network.
The fleet, made up of Class 43 locomotives and Mark 3 coaches, first entered service in 1976 and quickly became the backbone of Intercity travel across the UK. For decades, the trains were synonymous with long-distance routes, known for their reliability, speed and distinct design.
Their withdrawal from Intercity duty began in May 2019 following the introduction of GWR’s modern Intercity Express Trains. Since then, the Castle Class sets have been refurbished and redeployed to operate regional services between Cardiff and Penzance, extending their working life by several years.
GWR confirmed the ageing fleet will now be replaced by its existing trains, bolstered by 26 recommissioned Class 175 units which will be introduced gradually throughout 2026.
With rail enthusiasts expected to turn out in large numbers to mark the final day of operation, GWR will run an additional special service – a round-trip between Plymouth and Penzance. The train will depart Plymouth at 15:16, calling only at Par, before returning from Penzance at 17:32 and arriving back in Plymouth at 19:17.
A full list of the final Castle Class services operating on Saturday
- 2C49 – 12:41 Plymouth to Penzance (arr. 14:40)
- 2P24 – 15:15 Penzance to Plymouth (arr. 17:22)
- 2C05 – 05:15 Plymouth to Penzance (arr. 07:07)
- 2P10 – 07:40 Penzance to Plymouth (arr. 09:37)
- 2C16 – 10:15 Plymouth to Penzance (arr. 12:11)
- 2P90 – 13:15 Penzance to Plymouth (arr. 15:09)
- 2C42 – 08:00 Exeter St Davids to Penzance (arr. 11:12)
- 2P18 – 11:50 Penzance to Plymouth (arr. 13:53)
- 2C53 – 14:43 Plymouth to Penzance (arr. 16:44)
- 2P30 – 17:15 Penzance to Plymouth (arr. 19:10)
- 1Z76 – 15:16 Plymouth to Penzance (arr. 16:54)
- 1Z25 – 17:32 Penzance to Plymouth (arr. 19:17)
