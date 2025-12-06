DIRECT flights to Kos will be available from Exeter Airport with TUI Airways for the first time next summer.
The Greek island, located in the Aegean Sea just across from Bodrum in south-west Turkey, is popular for its sandy beaches and historical sites such as the ancient Asklepion healing temple.
Outbound and return flights will be available on Sundays only from May 24 to October 18.
Tickets can be booked now. Prices start at £377 per person, and package holidays with TUI are also on offer.
“This new route to Kos follows a rise in demand for this picturesque island, which is one of our customers’ favourite Greek destinations,” said TUI UK and Ireland Managing Director Neil Swanson.
“By launching services from Exeter for the first time, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy an unforgettable Greek island holiday.
“The variety of durations available gives our customers real flexibility in planning their perfect getaway, whether that’s a quick three-night escape or a full two-week break.”
Exeter Airport Managing Director Stephen Wiltshire added: “We’re delighted with TUI’s announcement of new flights to Kos from Exeter Airport for summer 2026, and it’s the first time this beautiful Greek island will be directly served from here.
“This exciting addition expands the choice of sunshine destinations available to our passengers and reflects the continuing strength of demand for holidays from Exeter.
“We look forward to working closely with TUI to make the route a great success.”
Separately, Exeter Airport has seen summer passenger numbers soar this year by 28 per cent.
A total of 450,112 passengers travelled through the airport from April 1 to the end of October, an increase of almost 100,000.
Exeter Airport currently serves 27 destinations and employs around 230 people. It is part of UK regional operator Regional and City Airports.
