Okehampton Town Council approved its budget for the next financial year in a meeting this week, making a last-minute decision to increase it by £10,000 due to unplanned pressures.
The 2026/27 draft budget was already set to see a 1.7 per cent increase in the precept, the town council’s share of the overall council tax bill, from this year’s £457,313 to £465,273.
However, storm damage, planning costs and potential asset transfers prompted councillors to approve an additional £10k, bringing the total precept to £475,273. This means there will be a 3.9 per cent increase in the precept overall.
However, Band D residents will only see a 1.88 per cent increase (£3.77 on the annual bill) in the tax owed to the town council as a result of an increased tax base – the number of chargeable properties in the area – spreading out the total bill across more households.
In a public document, councillors were advised to increase the precept to repair storm damage, and to cover the purchase of extra land for the cemetery and the potential acquisition of assets from West Devon Borough Council.
The council heard that significant repair work was needed in the park following damage to the riverbanks during Storm Goretti and to a path caused by a fallen tree. Repairs are also needed to the cemetery fence, which recently collapsed.
The current Band D precept is £200.80 per year, and under the original draft budget would have fallen by 53p to £200.27, but following the budget revision, Band D households will pay £204.57 in the next financial year, which begins on April 1.
The full council tax bill comprises separate charges that fund different local services. The portion paid to the county council is usually the largest, followed by police, district or borough council and then the fire service and parish/town precepts. The portion paid to town or parish councils is generally about four or five per cent of the total charge.
