Adventurous people are asking for new applicants to take part in BBC1’s Race Across the World.
Applications are open for the new series from people who will navigate themselves across thousands of miles through several beautiful countries on a limited budget and away from the luxuries of modern technology and conveniences.
But the physical journey is only half of the story. On their journey travellers can learn more about themselves and fellow travellers.
They might travel to change something in their life. Or want to share the journey with a family member or best friend. They might have a personal reason for wanting to explore an area.
To apply visit this link: https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/lambert/ratw7/welcome.html by Sunday, March 29.
