Housing developer Allison Homes South West has launched its latest funding initiative for Okehampton charities and community organisations to support communities near its developments.
Applications are now open for a share of a £1,000 funding pot and will close on February 13 at 12pm. Successful applicants will receive a one-off £500 donation.
Charities and community groups should email [email protected] with up to 200 words outlining how the funding would be used and the impact it would have.
Allison Homes is currently responsible for the High Moor View development in Winkleigh. Phase two of the development launched in March 2027 and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2027.
