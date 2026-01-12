A veteran Okehampton runner is raising funds for charity after two family tragedies.
Mags Jarvis is running, cycling or walking a total of 26.2 miles, marathon distance, this month in aid of Prostate Cancer UK’s ‘marathon in a month’ appeal, after two relatives died from the disease.
Mags, a member of Okehampton Running Club, said: “I'm running, walking and possibly cycling 26.2 miles throughout January for Prostate Cancer UK.
“Prostate cancer now affects 1 in 8 men in the UK. That's thousands of dads, partners, brothers, grandads, uncles and mates. I chose to fundraise for Prostate Cancer UK because it's a charity close to my heart.
“My dad and my cousin Paul both died because of prostate cancer and my brother Chas has been treated for it. My dad and cousin died when it spread to their bones.
“I'm raising money to help fund life-saving research and support for men and their families affected by prostate cancer.”
Mags has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and credits exercise for mitigating or keeping her symptoms at bay. She is therefore, an energetic advocate of exercise for general wellbeing.
The funds are needed to provide family support for newly diagnosed men so they know what their test results mean and help them come to terms with their diagnosis.
Prostate Cancer UK is also helping support men living with prostate cancer including their treatment.
Mags said most of her runs will be done locally: “The runs and races I do this month depend on how my knees respond to the running. I may include some walks.”
Prostate cancer is the only major cancer without a national testing screening programme. Prostate Cancer UK is campaigning for a national screening programme for all men.
