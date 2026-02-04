English Heritage has confirmed that Okehampton Castle will reopen to the public in April 2026 with new opening hours.
This year, the castle will be open Wednesdays to Sundays starting on April 1 between 10am and 4pm, with volunteer-led tours available on the first full weekend of each month between April and October.
An English Heritage spokesperson said: “We hope this new opening pattern will allow more local people and visitors to the area to be able to experience this remarkable local heritage site.”
The future of the castle as an accessible heritage site looked uncertain last year when English Heritage announced that opening hours would be significantly reduced and limited to specific days only, due to increasing financial pressures on the heritage organisation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.