A veteran Okehampton runner has completed her energetic challenge to raise funds for charity after two family tragedies.
Mags Jarvis ran, cycli or walking a total of 26.2 miles, marathon distance, this month in aid of Prostate Cancer UK’s ‘marathon in a month’ appeal, after two relatives died from the disease.
She finished the challenge with the Okehampton Parkrun in the rain and thanked her supporters for helping her raise more than £1,200.
The Okehampton Running Club member said: “I completed my January fundraising challenge Run the Month marathon edition in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. I ran steadily at the Simmons Park Parkrun, which ended in a heavy shower that soaked us all, including the wonderful volunteers. To date the donations received have nearly reached £1,230. Thanks to all who have so generously donated.”
“Prostate cancer now affects 1 in 8 men in the UK. That's thousands of dads, partners, brothers, grandads, uncles and mates. I chose to fundraise for Prostate Cancer UK because it's a charity close to my heart.
“My dad and my cousin Paul both died because of prostate cancer and my brother Chas has been treated for it. My dad and cousin died when it spread to their bones.
“I'm raising money to help fund life-saving research and support for men and their families affected by prostate cancer.”
Mags has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and credits exercise for mitigating or keeping her symptoms at bay and for general wellbeing.
The funds are needed to provide family support for newly diagnosed men so they know what their test results mean and help them come to terms with their diagnosis.
Prostate Cancer UK is also helping support men living with prostate cancer including their treatment.
