Two Yelverton firefighters are raising money to support colleagues in need with a tough sponsored mountain climb in South Wales.
Sam Daly and colleague Steff Lamb are tackling the Pen y fan Six challenge route on Tuesday, March 30, a 20-mile hike with a combined climb of 6,200ft. Their goal is to complete it in under 12 hours.
Pen y Fan is the highest point in the Brecon Beacons and there six different trails leading to the summit. The Pen‑y‑Fan Six is designed for hiking up and down the mountain three times in one day, using the six main paths as quickly as possible.
Steff is an on-call firefighter for Ivybridge and Yelverton. Her primary job is for the South Western Ambulance Service. Her friend Sam is also an on-call firefighter for Yelverton and Dartmouth, while her main job is as a firefighter at Crownhill station.
The pair, who have both previously run the Princetown Fire Station 10km in full firefighting gear, are now training on the South West coastal paths and Dartmoor. Sam said: “We’d like to raise awareness and funds to support the Fire Fighters Charity by pushing ourselves and our limits in the Welsh mountains. Taking on the Pen y fan Six challenge route of 32 kilometres with an elevation of 1,900m with a goal of completing it in under 12 hours. Whatever the weather - we will succeed.”
The Fire Fighters Charity helps all fire service staff and their families. The firefighting teams face dangerous situations and suffer trauma, injury, and stress. This is where the charity steps in to provide tailored healthcare and wellbeing support, a lifeline to people who risk everything for their communities in difficult times to keep them strong, resilient, and ready for when the public needs them most.
