The pair, who have both previously run the Princetown Fire Station 10km in full firefighting gear, are now training on the South West coastal paths and Dartmoor. Sam said: “We’d like to raise awareness and funds to support the Fire Fighters Charity by pushing ourselves and our limits in the Welsh mountains. Taking on the Pen y fan Six challenge route of 32 kilometres with an elevation of 1,900m with a goal of completing it in under 12 hours. Whatever the weather - we will succeed.”