Two men have appeared in court charged with a robbery in Yelverton.
Jack Felton, 23, of Church View, Launceston, was charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
John Chapman, 42, of Church View, Launceston, was charged with robbery.
They appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, January 31. Both were remanded in custody to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday, March 2.
The charges relate to an incident on Buckland Terrace, Yelverton during the afternoon of Thursday, January 29.