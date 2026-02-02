Commuters between the Tavistock area and Plymouth are being warned of traffic delays as the city’s Woolwell roadworks continues.
The main works started this week with lane closures around Woolwell roundabout which are expected to cause traffic delays. The work will move south towards the George Junction as works progresses and will last until mid-2027.
One lane will be kept open in each direction between the George Junction and Woolwell Roundabout throughout. The open lanes will be narrowed with cones, to create enough space for us to work.
However, only one lane will be open on occasional night works where one lane will need to be closed and temporary signals will be needed.
During the first stage of traffic management, traffic heading north from Woolwell Roundabout towards Yelverton will remain in only one lane for a short section until after the pedestrian crossing, at which point both lanes will be available.
There will also be no right turn out of Woolwell Road onto Woolwell Roundabout. Traffic heading towards Yelverton from Woolwell can use the the new Woolwell Crescent traffic light junction, passing Tesco petrol station.
This latest work is the second phase of the £45m Woolwell to The George transport improvement scheme, expected to take 18 months.
Phase two will include the replacement of Woolwell roundabout with a signal junction, widening of Tavistock Road and improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.
Tree removal will happen this winter and the rest outside birdnesting season later this year. Large trees, sedum, hedge, wildflower and shrubs will be planted.
Plymouth City Council said: “The Woolwell to The George scheme will tackle one of Plymouth’s worst traffic bottlenecks and is a vital part of our programme to provide better links to and from the north of Plymouth as it grows.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.