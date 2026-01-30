Police have seized an increasing number of illegal and potentially dangerous e-scooters in the West Devon area.
In the last few months, several electric scooters have been seized for destruction, in the West Devon area and owners are warned their machines could suffer a similar fate.
A police spokesman said: “These vehicles are illegal and pose a very real risk to public safety. Your e-scooter may be seized and destroyed. You may incur a fine and might receive up to six points on your licence.
“Our team will not hesitate to act if electric scooters are seen being used illegally in public places in the West Devon area.
Electric scooters are classified as powered vehicles so the rules that apply to motor vehicles also apply to e-scooters, including the need to have a valid licence insurance and tax.
It is not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters, which means it’s illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces.
Trials of rental e-scooters are currently taking place legally in various locations across the UK. To find out more, visit https://orlo.uk/R3n7k
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.