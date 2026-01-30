A village primary school which does not have a pool made a big splash at a town swimming gala.
Horrabridge School performed to a very high standard at Tavistock Swimming Gala, organised by Tavistock Swimming Club at Meadowlands.
The school’s A-team competed in all four strokes, finishing in the top three in all but one of their races and were crowned the overall winners.
A school spokesman said: “The B-team showed great determination and resilience as the only B-team at the event and despite this, still won some races.
The gala involved schools from the Tavistock area. Many Horrabridge competitors attend swimming lessons outside school or have attended lessons for years 1, 3 and 5 at Mount Kelly College pool.
