Pippin the therapy dog has helped launched a new school health and wellbeing centre in Tavistock.
Pippin the dog joined pupils and staff at Mount Kelly College to open the centre with guest of honour the mayor of Tavistock, Cllr Steve Hipsey.
The centre includes several rooms designed individually for personalised learning, physiotherapy, medical treatment, groups of pupils and one-to-one counselling and discussions. The health and care staff also have their own kitchen, so they are available at short notice at times of crisis.
Inside the centre the atmosphere exudes calm and either bright natural light or low light to provide a relaxing environment for those suffering stress, anxiety or are ill or injured from sport or other accidents.
The new building replaces a smaller centre which needed modernising.
Maddy Carr, deputy headteacher, said: “This is an important new improvement to school life. Health and wellbeing has a huge impact on all aspects of life here at Mount Kelly. It is necessary to support how students flourish academically and socially. Health and wellbeing reaches across all the subjects and activities in our curriculum.
“We address physical aspects with a visiting physiotherapist and other professional healthcare staff. The treatment rooms can support students who might have a sport-related injury and other similar aches and pains. We excel at sport here, so this is important for many students at all levels.”
She said the centre complemented the college’s strong pastoral support and praised the ‘fantastic’ staff of matrons supporting students.
The centre is supported by a pupil wellbeing committee, giving them a chance to have a say on how the social and mindful groups are run in the centre. The next project is to create a garden as part of the wellbeing provision.
Student Ava said: “The centre is great for us to come if we’re feeling down or ill and Pippin is good for our mental health.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.