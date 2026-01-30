A confident team of eloquent young speakers have impressed at a local competition.
Horrabridge School sent two ‘Youth Speaks’ teams who competed in the Tavistock area round against five other teams and one reached the district round which will be held later in the year.
The lead speakers had to memorise a four-minute speech on a subject of their choice - the importance of remaining physically active and reducing screen-time. They were then questioned and judged on the subject of their speech, by a panel they had never met before, which required confidence and courage.
School head John Clarke said: “Both teams had spent many weeks learning their scripts by heart and speaking without any prompts to an unfamiliar audience for up to four minutes.
“The bravery, skill, confidence and nerve shown by our teams was outstanding. Both teams performed fantastically and we are delighted that our year six team was selected as one of two winners to go forward to the next round.
“Our other team of year fives have also had a great dry run for hopefully, returning next year as year six.”
John thanked teacher speaking coach Mrs Ladell and parents who supported the teams
