A new shop has burst into bloom on Tavistock’s High Street, opened by the mayor of the town.
The Flower Shop, by A Scent-Sation, sits at 7 Pepper Street and marked its opening with a community event attended by Steve Hipsey, Town Mayor of Tavistock.
Owned and run by Linda Walker, A Scent-Sation was founded in 2004, using Linda’s 40 years of experience in floristry to become established in the town.
The new location allows customers to experience the business in a dedicated retail space which is easily accessible to passers-by and regular visitors alike.
The opening day saw customers gathering inside the shop to celebrate and share cake. Also in attendance was Mayor Steve Hipsey, who met with Linda, praising the investment in the town centre and the importance of independent businesses to Tavistock’s character and economy.
Speaking at the opening, Linda Walker said: “This shop has always been about people as much as flowers. Opening here on Pepper Street feels like coming home. We are proud to be part of Tavistock’s independent trading community and grateful for the support we’ve received.”
The new shop showcases fresh, seasonal blooms, hand-tied bouquets, plants and floral arrangements for everyday moments and special occasions. Designed to feel relaxed and inviting, it reflects Linda’s belief that a florist should be a place to linger, chat and be inspired.
From simple gestures to meaningful celebrations, the shop aims to offer a personal and thoughtful service tailored to each customer.
The Flower Shop by A Scent-Sation is now open at 7 Pepper Street, Tavistock, welcoming locals and visitors alike.
Find out more or get in touch with A Scent-Sation by calling 01822 612412, emailing [email protected], or vsiting the website ascent-sation.co.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.