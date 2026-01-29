A 25-year-old man from Tavistock is due to stand trial at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow afternoon, Friday, January 30.
Sheridan Fone, of Carpenter Way, denies two charges related to another address in the same road on February 7 2025.
The first is that he used violence to break into 30 Carpenter Way. The second is that he caused £72 worth of criminal damage to a door at the property, owned by Plymouth Community Homes.
He last appeared in court on November 26 last year. The case will be heard at 2pm in court 1 at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court.
