Two creative projects inspired by Tavistock’s most famous figure, Sir Francis Drake, have recently been announced: a new biography and a graphic novel exploring the life of the Elizabethan explorer and privateer.
A new graphic novel titled Armada, written by Plymouth-based author Ross Bampfylde, is currently being prepared for publication. The project is seeking support through a crowdfunding campaign to fund the final stages of completion and printing.
The project focuses on Drake and the events surrounding the Spanish Armada, presenting the historical story in a unique format. Mr Bampfylde said the work has been in development for some time and is now entering its final production stage.
The novel's structure is complete, with a full script, all 127 pages written and thumbnailed, and the final artwork now in progress. The campaign will fund the last phase: completing the remaining inked and coloured pages, then moving to printing and distribution.
Mr Bampfylde said the campaign aims to ensure the graphic novel is professionally finished and available to readers in print. Supporters will help bring the project through its final stages, from artwork completion to physical publication.The crowdfunding campaign is set to launch on March 2 this year, allowing supporters to back the project and secure early copies of the finished work. Further details, including artwork previews and information about crowdfunding rewards, are available online.
Meanwhile, a major new biography of Sir Francis Drake has been published, exploring the lesser-known aspects of Drake’s life.
The work, written by Michael Turner, is titled In the Wake of Sir Francis Drake and spans 845 pages, comprising four volumes that explore different aspects of Drake’s life.The first three volumes focus on Drake’s voyages, while the fourth, Drake in England, explores his life ashore to present an alternative image of the privateer, who has divided opinion in modern society because of his association with the slave trade.
Mr Turner said: “Drake in England takes the opportunity to balance the present-day views about Drake’s character to what his contemporaries said and wrote about him. It deals with Drake’s lesser-known life ashore as a civic leader, landowner and the queen’s much valued prize commissioner.”
The book also includes modern maps, drawings, and photographs, alongside reproductions of historic maps, portraits, documents and paintings from Drake’s era.
Mr Turner’s research has been ongoing since 1980, when he first started retracing Drake’s footsteps across the world. Over the course of his research, he has visited 46 countries and overseas territories, including some of the most remote regions in the world.
Sir Francis Drake, born around 1540, became one of the most celebrated figures of the Elizabethan age. He was the first Englishman to circumnavigate the globe and played an essential role in defeating the Spanish Armada in 1588.
For more information on In the Wake of Sir Francis Drake, visit michaelturnerpublications.co.uk.
Visit armadagraphicnovel.co.uk for more information about Armada.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.