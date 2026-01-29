Volunteer mountain rescuers supported emergency teams during Storm Chandra which caused widespread travel disruption and damage across Devon on Tuesday (January 27).
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock was tasked by police to help an elderly couple trapped in flood water due to heavy rain on Tuesday evening.
TheWest Devon team was just one of the region’s mountain search and rescue teams convened by Devon and Cornwall Police to plan for a response to incidents that might result from the imminent storm early on Tuesday. The volunteers supported Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue which also freed people stranded in cars and homes by flood water.
The heavy rain, adding to that of the weekend’s Storm Ingrid, caused rivers to overflow and particular damage on exposed coasts. Roads were closed, cars stranded and rail services disrupted as police warned against travel, especially in the worst hit areas of East, Exeter and Mid Devon.
Early on Tuesday some mountain rescue teams deployed under multi-agency direction to the east of Exeter as flooding incidents developed.
A Tavistock team spokesman said: “We sent our water team, comprising swift water and flood rescue technicians, to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service HQ at Clyst St George to relieve the teams that had been operational during the day.
“The multi-agency emergency response search and rescue control cell was closed at 8pm as water levels had appeared to have stabilised, and we were stood down.
“But as our water team was returning home it was tasked to attend a new incident, where two elderly persons were stranded in floodwater. However, that incident was then resolved by Police and our team was again stood down and returned to base.”
