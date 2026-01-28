Residents of a new Tavistock estate have recruited their MP to appeal for the delivery of a postbox.
Residents of The Tors, off Callington Road, has been waiting for their only red box to be placed on the expanding estate which was built in 2022.
They were promised a box by Royal Mail in 2024, but the company then backtracked, saying there were already boxes within half a mile residents could use.
However, the nearest box can only be reached via an inconvenient walk and climb up a bank.
So, in frustration, residents have enlisted their MP Sir Geoffrey Cox (Con, Torridge and Tavistock) who has launched a petition urging Royal Mail to deliver a postbox to Staple Tor Road.
In May 2024 Royal Mail confirmed the postbox would be installed following representations from the MP, Tavistock county councillor Debo Sellis and residents.
Sir Geoffrey is now calling on Royal Mail to honour its commitment to install a postbox after the company withdrew from its agreement more than a year after assuring residents that installation was expected within 12 to 16 weeks.
He says Royal Mail’s case that there is a nearby box relied on straight-line measurements rather than safe and accessible walking routes.
“It fails to reflect the realities faced by residents, particularly older people, those with mobility difficulties and families with young children,” said Sir Geoffrey.
“The absence of a reasonably accessible postbox was the very reason Royal Mail originally accepted that provision was necessary. There has been no material change in circumstances since that decision and demand for postal services has increased as the surrounding estate has continued to grow.”
Sir Geoffrey has now written to Royal Mail requesting it visits the site and is urging residents to support a petition calling on Royal Mail to reconsider.
He said: “Royal Mail gave residents a clear and unequivocal commitment that a postbox would be installed on Staple Tor Road. People were entitled to rely on that assurance. To withdraw from it more than a year later, without any change in circumstances, is unacceptable.
“The suggestion that nearby postboxes are accessible is based on theoretical distances, not on the reality of safe and practical walking routes. That ignores the every-day experience of residents and disadvantages the elderly, those with mobility challenges and parents with young children.
“I have asked Royal Mail to visit the site, to see these issues for themselves, and to honour the commitment they made. I strongly encourage residents of the Tors development and the wider community to support the petition so that we can press Royal Mail to do the right thing.”
Cllr Debo Sellis said: “I was surprised to learn of Royal Mail’s decision to backtrack on its commitment to provide the postbox. I’m grateful to our MP. With many developments springing up across Tavistock, it is important that necessary infrastructure is in place.”
Residents can find out more and sign the petition at: https://www.geoffreycox.co.uk/campaigns/sir-geoffreys-staple-tor-road-postbox-petition
Royal Mail has been approached for comment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.