TWO men from Launceston have been arrested following police enquiries following a robbery in Yelverton yesterday afternoon.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called at 2.10pm on Thursday, January 29, to Yelverton after a report of a robbery against a person.
A person reported being robbed on Buckland Terrace and had personal items taken from them.
Officers were deployed and carried out area searches, supported by the police helicopter, which led to enquiries at a property in the Launceston area.
Police have confirmed that two men, aged 23 and 42, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. They remain in police custody.
Searches and enquiries remain ongoing today (January 30).
A spokesperson from the force added: “Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Buckland Terrace, Yelverton, between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Thursday and has any relevant dashcam footage or witnessed anything, to report it.
“Information can be reported by calling 101 or via our website quoting 50260024389.”
