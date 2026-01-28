A HUNT group has been issued a Community Protection Warning (CPW) notice following allegations of anti-social behaviour and trespass.
Devon and Cornwall Police has issued a formal, written notice to an unnamed hunt “within the force area” following the allegations raised over the past 11 months. The force has said it will not name the group, despite requests from the press.
A Community Protection Warning is a formal, written notice issued by police warning individuals about behaviour which is believed to be causing unreasonable and/or persistent disruption to the community, and this is the first time Devon and Cornwall Police have issued a notice to a hunt.
The hunt group received the warning on Thursday, January 15, and must now adhere to a series of conditions set out in the notice, which include – but are not limited to – notifying local police of trail hunting activity, hunt meets or training events in advance; keeping hounds under close control at all times and gaining written permission from the landowner before venturing onto privately-owned land.
The notice also requires the group to refrain from blocking or causing disruption to highways, and states that the hunt must not cause nuisance, annoyance, harm or distress (through words, or actions) to any member of the public or employees of Devon and Cornwall Police.
Failure to comply with these conditions could result in further action being taken, including a stricter Community Protection Notice or prosecution.
Superintendent Emma Butler-Jones, the force lead for hunting, said “I want to be clear that there is no place for illegal hunting in Devon and Cornwall.
“I hope that the issuing of this notice sends a clear message to hunt groups that anti-social behaviour, trespassing on private land or any other illegal activity will not be tolerated.
“I also hope this provides reassurance to those affected by the actions of hunt groups, and our rural communities, that we take all reports of illegal hunting seriously.”
