THE Devon and Cornwall Police Federation was delighted to raise much-needed funds for The Buddy Bag Foundation at its recent Recognition Awards.
The charity was founded in 2015 and creates backpacks filled with essential items to provide comfort for children in emergency situations.
The bags include toiletries, pyjamas, and items to consol the children such as a book and teddy bear.
Representing The Buddy Bag Foundation at the recent cheque presentation, Inspector Wes Watkins said: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent the Buddy Bag Foundation as your chosen charity at the Police Federation Recognition Awards.
“The generosity of all attendees will provide 47 Buddy Bags to children in need of emergency accommodation during a traumatic time, providing essential items that will restore a sense of comfort and is theirs to keep.
“I look forward to representing Devon and Cornwall Police at the Buddy Bag Awards where I will be able to pass on this generous donation.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.