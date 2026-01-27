Police are appealing for information following the theft of a red Massey Ferguson tractor from the Chagford area.
The theft took place sometime between 5pm on Friday January 23 and 8am on Saturday January 24.
Investigating officers are asking people in the area to check any CCTV and dashcam footage for suspicious activity around the time of the incident.
Police are warning farmers and landowners to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity and are advising the use of CCTV, lighting, locked gates, and additional checks on stock. Any suspicious incident should be reported to the police on 999.
Anyone with any information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police by phoning 101 or via the website quoting reference number 50260019721.
