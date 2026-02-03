The job training has changed since he joined the fire service in 1988: “We used to be able to go on shouts after basic training, but before BA training. But that’s changed and health and safety and BA training has to be done before you go out on the fire engine. I actually did BA training first when I joined because I trained in it when I was in the Royal Navy. I left the navy to be closer to my family and joined the fire service because it gave me the same adrenaline rush as the navy.”