It will be a sad day in Okehampton later this month when the last independent newsagent in town shuts its doors for the final time.
Brian and Anne Sanders have run Okehampton Newsagents for more than four decades but, to their great regret, have chosen to close the shop as changing shopping habits, tighter profit margins and a lack of interested buyers make it unviable for the business to continue.
Mr Sanders said: “It really is a sad thing. It’s 42 years of our life. Unfortunately, people don’t want to buy this kind of shop these days, and supermarkets have decimated the traditional newsagent.
“In the old days, the newspapers were making over 30 per cent profit. You’re lucky to make 20 per cent now.”
The closure will mark the end of an era for many in the town who have remained loyal customers to Okehampton’s only remaining independent newsagent.
“We’ve had customers with us for over 40 years,” added Mr Sanders. “Some of our customers were our newsboys and we now employ their children and one or two of their grandchildren. After 42 years of sweat, tears and late deliveries, what I’ll remember most is how very loyal our customers have been.”
He said it had been difficult watching the shop being emptied in its final weeks.
“It’s a sad thing to walk in here now and see the state it’s in,” he said.
Mr Sanders added that the shop’s National Lottery kiosk had already been removed, and that the family are now working to dismantle the till and back-office systems before the premises can be fully handed over.
The store is expected to close from the third week of February, although the final handover date may depend on legal processes.
“We were hoping to hand over at the end of February, but solicitors are dragging their feet,” Mr Sanders said.
He explained that closing the business involved more than simply shutting the doors, as much of the shop’s equipment is electronically linked and must be taken out before a new business can move in.
The premises is expected to remain a shop in future, but Mr Sanders said it is unlikely to continue operating as a traditional newsagent and food store.
Okehampton Newsagents was also the only business in the town to offer a home newspaper delivery service. That service has now been taken over by the national distributor Newsteam, which has contacted customers to arrange continued deliveries.
Independent newsagents across the country have faced increasing pressures in recent years, with more customers buying newspapers and everyday essentials through supermarkets or online retailers.
Okehampton customers will still be able to purchase the Okehampton Times at the Co-op, Waitrose, Lidl, Budgens, Costcutter, Mole Avon Country Stores and Whitehouse Service Station.
