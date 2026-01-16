A new Royal Navy unmanned helicopter makes history with its first flight.
The UK’s first autonomous full-size helicopter, Proteus, has completed its maiden flight at Predannack airfield in Cornwall. The airfield is a satellite airfield for Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose, Helston.
Proteus is developed by Leonardo, in Yeovil, under a £60m programme delivering one of the world’s first full-sized un-crewed helicopters.
The helicopter is a demonstrator for the Royal Navy, designed to unlock the potential of un-crewed aircraft jointly operating with crewed aircraft in a future hybrid air wing and potentially for Atlantic anti-submarine warfare.
The Royal Navy operates several drones, but Proteus eclipses them in terms of size, complexity and above all autonomy.
In place of the crew in the cockpit are sensors and computer systems driven by cutting-edge software which enables Proteus to understand and process its environment, make decisions, and act accordingly.
Luke Pollard, Plymouth MP and defence minister, said: “This maiden flight is a proud moment for British innovation. Designed and built in Yeovil, Proteus supports skilled UK jobs while helping deliver the hybrid navy outlined in our strategic defence review. Autonomous systems like this will be vital in protecting our seas without putting personnel in harm’s way.”
With a greater than one-tonne payload, Proteus can carry a range of equipment to conduct tasks in challenging weather conditions such as high sea and wind states – and also frees up crewed aircraft to conduct other critical sorties.
Commodore Steve Bolton, Royal Navy Deputy Director Aviation Future Programmes said: “The successful first flight of Proteus is a significant step in demonstrating our commitment to autonomy as part of a hybrid air wing.
“And to lead technological innovation, to enhance the fighting effectiveness of the Royal Navy in a complex operating environment. Also, to maintain operational advantage against evolving maritime threats.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.