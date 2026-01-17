Volunteer mountain rescuers joined the dramatic operation to deal with a 250kg unexploded WWII bomb last week.
Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team Tavistock (DSRT) were deployed to support a multi-agency major incident in Exmouth Marina where the device was dredged up from the water.
About 5,000 residents were evacuated from properties within 2000-ft large cordon in case the bomb exploded, while an Army explosive disposal team from the Midlands dealt with it. In order to detonate it safely, the Exmouth bomb was first x-rayed to determine the type of fuse inside.
The Exmouth bomb was the second unexploded WW11 bomb uncovered last week. A 50kg device was dug up during building in the Millbay area of Plymouth. Both were taken out to sea at the same time to be safely exploded after being made safe by the Royal Navy.
A DSRT Tavistock team spokesman said: “Our first call-out of the year wasn't the usual sort of call out we get.
“We were called on Thursday (January 15) about a major incident in Exmouth due to an unexploded WW2 bomb being dredged up in the Marina.
“We were tasked with sending teams out to evacuate properties in the evacuation zone, once the road blocks had been put in place. We worked alongside other emergency services and colleagues from other Dartmoor Search and Rescue Teams.
“The device was successfully towed out to sea yesterday morning (Friday, January 16) and was been detonated.
“This was a fantastic example of a multi-agency job, where everyone worked well together to achieve a successful outcome.”
The other Dartmoor Search & Rescue teams involved with Tavistock were Ashburton, Plymouth and North Dartmoor. They also worked with Devon & Cornwall 4x4 Response, Exmoor Team and Cave Rescue, HM Coastguard, Devon & Cornwall Police, Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue and others.
