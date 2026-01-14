Young entrepreneurs are invited to seize a rare chance to trade at a dedicated youth market.
The Tavistock Youth Market takes place on Saturday, March 14, in Butchers’ Hall in the outer pannier market. It only started a year ago with two events and has already proved a hot bed for would-be tycoons.
A Tavistock Town Council spokesman said: “The youth market is open exclusively to traders aged 30 and under.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your products, build real-world trading experience, and connect with customers in a vibrant town-centre venue.”
A young entrepreneur who only started selling from his market stall last year is supporting the youth market after he expanded into a high street shop after attending its launch.
Kieron Loomes, 25, better known to many locals as The Tech Guy, started his business in January last year, offering affordable technological help, repairs and advice in Tavistock Pannier Market.
He is taking the business world by storm, attending the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) Young Market Traders regional finals in Bristol to be awarded ‘highly commended retailer’.
Kieron, who works with his sister Ellie Cookson as his manager, said: “I’d really encourage anyone with a great new idea and something different to add to the market to start up in the pannier market.
“It’s a really supportive environment for a starter business. The council’s market staff and the long-term traders are encouraging and make the process as smooth as possible. It’s gone amazingly well and we now have this basement shop on West Street as well as the pannier market.”
Kieron’s venture specialises in selling nostalgic tech items like Pokémon cards, Tamagotchis, and retro consoles. His customers are nationwide and his suppliers are in the Far East, including Japan.
Kieron faces challenges due to ADHD which he confesses, makes him good with tech, but not so good at socialising and meeting new people, due to social anxiety.
He credits opening a market stall as changing his life, by not only providing a career, but also helping conquer his anxiety: “It was a spur of the moment decision to start the market stall. Me and Ellie were both very shy. We didn’t like talking to people face to face or even on the phone that we didn’t know. But i took the plunge.
“I started on my own and was forced to speak to people - there was no choice as they were my customers. It’s boosted my confidence and it’s also helped Ellie. She also organises me and is essential to me being a professional business.”
Kieron has built a loyal following online, particularly on TikTok, where he shares his passion for technology. His motivation is to help people, rather than to make money, alongside his passion for technology.
Kieron said: “Me and Ellie remain committed to our core values: helping others, championing sustainable tech, and being a positive part of the Tavistock community. We’ve been putting our hearts into growing The Tech Guy into something special.”
