Dog walkers are reminded where to keep their dogs on leads in Tavistock’s Meadows park.
A town council spokesman said: “We know it’s not always clear where dogs can be off lead, so we’d like to provide a quick reminder.
“Dogs should be kept on leads throughout the Meadows, except in Pearce Meadow, where off-lead exercise is allowed.
“Please look out for signage around the Meadows to help guide you. This is especially important as some people and other dogs may feel anxious when an unfamiliar dog runs up to them, even if that dog is very friendly.
“Keeping dogs on leads where required helps ensure everyone can enjoy the Meadows safely and comfortably.”
Dog owners are also advised to remember to pick up dog litter.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.