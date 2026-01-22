A HOMELESS man has denied assaulting a woman and a police officer at a Tavistock pub last summer.
Big Issue seller Neil Stout, 62, appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Wednesday, January 21.
He denied assaulting Chantelle Alomair by beating her at The Queen’s Head in West Street on Saturday, June 29 and denied assaulting PC Benjamin Tyrell on the same occasion.
He also denied resisting PC Johnson Wenner in the execution of his duty.
He was granted bail to reappear at the magistrates’ court on May 13.