The mayor of Tavistock has urged library users to have their say on the future of the service as it faces cutbacks.
Two of West Devon’s biggest libraries could have their hours slashed under proposals to radically alter how they are used in a bid to reduce costs.
Both Okehampton and Tavistock Libraries (run by the charity Libraries Unlimited) could be open for a day and a half less than they are at present each week, under proposals being put forward in a consultation by Devon County Council (DCC).
Tavistock Library’s weekly opening time could be cut by 13 hours (from 47.5 to 34.5) and Okehampton cut by 15 hours (from 42 to 27 hours), while Princetown will open for the same number of hours, but the pattern of opening hours will change.
Residents are being encouraged to take part in a county-wide consultation that could lead to changes in how libraries operate, including the potential for reduced access in some communities.
DCC is reviewing the service to help address financial pressures and changing usage. The survey outlines a range of options that could affect opening hours, staffing arrangements and how library buildings are used.
There is an option to compensate for reducing staffed opening times with access after hours and through partnerships with community groups and local councils, for example.
Cllr Steve Hipsey, town mayor, who has selected the library as his mayoral charity, said: “For towns such as Tavistock, the issue is less about whether a library remains open and more about how accessible it continues to be.
“Changes under consideration nationally and locally often include fewer staffed hours, altered opening patterns, or greater reliance on unstaffed access and community involvement. Individually, such measures can appear limited, but together they have the potential to significantly change how people use the service.”
Tavistock Library serves a broad cross-section of the community, including families, older residents, students and jobseekers, as well as people from surrounding rural areas where alternative services are limited.
Cllr Hipsey said: “For many users, particularly those without reliable internet access at home, regular staffed opening hours form an important part of the service.
“Libraries are also increasingly recognised for their wider role in child development and community life.”
Regular exposure to books and reading in a shared, supported environment is widely seen as important for children’s literacy, concentration and social skills, particularly at a time when screen use in the home is rising.
Cllr Hipsey said: “In a growing town like Tavistock, the library can support social cohesion and a sense of belonging.
“The library offers meeting and activity spaces for community groups, sustaining Tavistock’s well-known social cohesion, offering opportunities for people of all backgrounds to remain connected to local life. Changes to opening patterns or availability could affect how easily such groups are able to continue using the space.”
He added: “Consultation responses can simply reflect how people use their local library and what they value most.”
The consultation remains open until Sunday, February 22. Further details and the online survey can be found at www.devon.gov.uk/libraryconsultation
