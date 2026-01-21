More than 200 Stagecoach South West bus drivers in Okehampton were recognised in 2025 for their outstanding driving and commitment to road safety.
A total of 220 drivers earned the ‘Fleet Elite’ status, an award from safety specialist GreenRoad for drivers with top safety scores and excellent driving skills.
Seventy-six local drivers achieved ‘Grand Master’ or ‘Master’ Fleet Elite status by maintaining top standards in safe and fuel-efficient driving for 10 and four years, respectively.
Peter Knight, managing director of Stagecoach South West, said: “These are really impressive results that show how much effort our teams have put in to ensure we run a safe and smooth bus service each and every day. Huge congratulations to everyone who has achieved Fleet Elite status.
“As a bus operator, the safety of our staff and passengers is our number one priority, so I am extremely proud that such a huge number of our drivers have been recognised for their driving excellence.
“We know that our customers rely on us, so we cannot get things wrong when we are out on the road. Our drivers continue to demonstrate their commitment to achieving the highest standards, day in day out.”
The goal is to keep drivers focused on road safety and give them pride in helping make travel safer, reducing risks, and saving lives. GreenRoad tracks driver performance for Stagecoach South West. The company creates safety systems and tools to help commercial fleets lower crashes, costs, and risks.
Stagecoach, founded in 1980, is the UK’s largest bus and coach operator. Its 8,400 vehicles connect more than 100 major towns and cities in England, Scotland, and Wales.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.